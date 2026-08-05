Zevia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in…

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and pretax expenses, came to 3 cents per share.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $45 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $44 million to $46 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

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