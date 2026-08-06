WillScot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47 million. The…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $47 million.

The Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $612.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $584.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

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