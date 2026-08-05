NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1804 1.1804 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 156.00 156.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1867 3.1434 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8148 3.7487 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.3050 1.3050 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.25 19.10 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.11 91.42 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1225 1.1391 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 409.00 415.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.3500 4.2800 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8100 3.7750 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 334.10 334.10 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6600 11.5600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2500 8.2450

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7085 0.7085

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5140 6.6185

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7760 0.7738

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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