White Mountains: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported net income of…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) on Thursday reported net income of $199.5 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $80.58. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, came to $3.84 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $844.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $628.7 million.

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