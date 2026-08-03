Whirlpool: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $75…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 21 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $3.52 billion in the period.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $3 per share, with revenue expected to be $15 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

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