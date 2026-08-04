Westlake: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $260 million. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Westlake Corporation (WLK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $260 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLK

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