WaterBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.1 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (WBI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $5.1 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The water infrastructure and pipeline company posted revenue of $217.8 million in the period.

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