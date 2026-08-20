Walmart: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.37 billion.…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $6.37 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $187.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $186.26 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Walmart expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 64 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.87 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WMT

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