Veeco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.9 million in…

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.9 million in its second quarter.

The Plainview, New York-based company said it had net income of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 33 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $193.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 49 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $220 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Veeco expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.36 to $1.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $780 million to $810 million.

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