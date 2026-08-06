Valhi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported net income of $22.3 million in its second…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported net income of $22.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $606.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.