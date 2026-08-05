Universal Technical: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $2.3 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $218.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $219.7 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

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