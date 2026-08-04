United Parks & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.34.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $483.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $485.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRKS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.