Turning Point Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.6…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Tuesday reported net income of $3.6 million in its second quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $143 million in the period.

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