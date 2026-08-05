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TTM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 5, 2026, 4:54 PM

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) on Wednesday reported earnings of $83 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Ana, California-based company said it had net income of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 99 cents per share.

The printed circuit board maker posted revenue of $1 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TTMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TTMI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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