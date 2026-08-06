Trinseo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSEOQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $119.6 million in…

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Trinseo PLC (TSEOQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $119.6 million in its second quarter.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $3.27 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 74 cents per share.

The plastics and latex maker posted revenue of $845.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TSEOQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TSEOQ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.