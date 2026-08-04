Trex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.9 million. The…

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Trex Co. (TREX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $61.9 million.

The Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $418 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $418.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $305 million to $320 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.22 billion to $1.25 billion.

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