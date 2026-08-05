Top 6 Credit Cards That Offer 5% Cash Back

For card rewards aficionados, a 5% cash back credit card is some sort of a holy grail — a card…

For card rewards aficionados, a 5% cash back credit card is some sort of a holy grail — a card that can let you earn some of the highest rewards rates on the market. There are several outstanding 5% cards, but the truth is none of them will let you earn that amount of rewards on every purchase you make.

The key to maximizing a 5% cash back card is to pick one that matches your lifestyle — and to be willing to do some legwork to make it work for you.

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Best 5% Cash Back Credit Cards for You

These are our picks for the best 5% cash back cards and tips on how to pick and use the right one for you.

Best for Groceries and Streaming: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is great for people who spend a good portion of their budget on groceries and have multiple streaming subscriptions (no other card offers a higher bonus in either category). The downside is that the 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets is capped at a $6,000 spend per year — an average of $500 per month.

If your grocery expenses exceed that amount, consider the American Express® Gold Card, which earns four points per dollar on groceries on up to $25,000 in expenses per year.

Best for Maximizing Travel Rewards: Chase Freedom Flex®

Chase Freedom Flex® frequently features convenient categories in its quarterly 5% rotation offering, including supermarkets and gas stations, which you must activate. And if you pair it with the Chase Sapphire Reserve® or the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, your points can be worth more when redeemed through Chase Travel? — or you can transfer them to one of Chase’s 14 travel partners, further stretching their value. Add Chase Freedom Unlimited® to the mix and you’ll hit the Chase Trifecta.

Best for Rotating Categories: Discover it® Cash Back

Cardholders of the Discover it® Cash Back card earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like restaurants and streaming services, on up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. All other purchases earn 1% cash back. And while the card doesn’t offer any additional rewards, Discover matches all the cash back you earn in your first year — essentially letting you earn 10% cash back on select categories for the first 12 months of card ownership.

Best for Using as a Single Card: U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card

The downside of many rotating cash back cards is that sometimes the categories don’t match your lifestyle — for example, public transit if you drive everywhere, or fitness clubs if you work out at home. Enter U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card, which lets you choose two 5% and one 2% cash back categories per quarter. You have more than 10 elevated categories to choose from — including fast food and home utilities — and the 2% options feature popular everyday categories, like grocery stores and restaurants.

Best for Amazon Prime: Prime Visa

If you’re an Amazon or Whole Foods loyalist, Prime Visa may be the card for you. It offers unlimited 5% cash back on Whole Foods Market and Amazon purchases — which can sometimes be stretched to 6% if you pick the Amazon Day Delivery option. The Prime Visa also offers the flexibility of paying for certain Amazon products in no-interest installments instead of earning cash back, which can be a convenient choice, especially on big items. But you need to be an Amazon Prime member to be eligible for the card.

Best for Office Expenses: Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card is a great option to earn elevated rewards on common business expenses, including office supply store purchases and internet, cable and phone bills. Elevated rewards earning is capped at $25,000 in combined purchases per year, so it can be a great fit for small business owners and side hustlers alike. The best part? There’s no annual fee.

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Top 6 Credit Cards That Offer 5% Cash Back originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 08/06/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.