Thomson Reuters: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $448 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $448 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $1.02 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.91 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.