Teradata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $46 million. The…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $46 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The data management company posted revenue of $410 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Teradata expects its per-share earnings to range from 55 cents to 59 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.65 to $2.73 per share.

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