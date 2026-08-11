Super Micro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.62. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to $1.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The server technology company posted revenue of $11.12 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.23 billion, or $3.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $39.06 billion.

Super Micro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.01 to $1.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $15.5 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMCI

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