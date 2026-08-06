Sun Life: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $744 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $744 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.46 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $10.1 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLF

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