StubHub: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40,000 in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub Holdings Inc. (STUB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $40,000 in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The online ticket marketplace posted revenue of $573.1 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.1 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STUB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STUB

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