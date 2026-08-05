Steris: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported net income of $200.1 million in its fiscal…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Steris Corp. (STE) on Wednesday reported net income of $200.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had net income of $2.04 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.59 per share.

The medical products maker posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.

Steris expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.10 to $11.30 per share.

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