Standard Motor Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Tuesday reported…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) on Tuesday reported earnings of $30.4 million in its second quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The auto parts maker posted revenue of $501.6 million in the period.

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