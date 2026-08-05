Standard BioTools: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Standard BioTools Inc. (LAB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $26.8 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and stock option expense, were 4 cents per share.

The company that makes equipment to control fluids posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

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