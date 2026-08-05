Spire: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $211.2 million.…

ST LOUIS (AP) — ST LOUIS (AP) — Spire Inc. (SR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $211.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $3.57. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $420.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $397.9 million.

Spire expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SR

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