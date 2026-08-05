SolarEdge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — HERZILIYA PITUACH, Israel (AP) — SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $30.8 million in its second quarter.

The Herziliya Pituach, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The photovoltaic products maker posted revenue of $346.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $341.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SolarEdge said it expects revenue in the range of $310 million to $340 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEDG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEDG

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