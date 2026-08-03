Snap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Monday reported a loss of $164…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Snap Inc. (SNAP) on Monday reported a loss of $164 million in its second quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The company behind Snapchat posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNAP

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