SM Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion. On a…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $4.46. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $2.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.01 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

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