Sinclair: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76…

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) — Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $76 million in its second quarter.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $1.06 per share.

The television broadcasting company posted revenue of $840 million in the period.

Sinclair expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.54 billion.

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