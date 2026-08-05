Shake Shack: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The burger chain posted revenue of $417.6 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $417.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHAK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHAK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.