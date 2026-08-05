Seres Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) on Wednesday reported profit of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.50 per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $736,000 in the period.

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