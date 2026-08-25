SelectQuote: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8…

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — SelectQuote, Inc. (SLQT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Overland Park, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $321.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $62.2 million, or 6 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.62 billion.

SelectQuote expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion.

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