Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Salem Communications: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 12, 2026, 1:35 PM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Salem Communications Corp. (SALM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its second quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The multimedia company posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SALM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SALM

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up