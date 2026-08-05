Royalty Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $18 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $18 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The company posted revenue of $674 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $773 million.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.5 billion.

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