Rockwell Automation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $408 million. The…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $408 million.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $3.65 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.39 per share.

The industrial equipment and software maker posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.26 billion.

Rockwell Automation expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $13.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.