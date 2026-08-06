Rocket Companies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230 million. On a…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $230 million.

On a per-share basis, the Detroit-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.78 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.76 billion, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Rocket Companies said it expects revenue in the range of $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RKT

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