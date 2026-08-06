ResMed: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $383.4…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $383.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.64. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.90 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.52 billion, or $10.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.65 billion.

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