Regal Rexnord: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $116.6 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $116.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.99 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The maker of controls for electric motors posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.58 billion.

Regal Rexnord expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.35 to $10.85 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRX

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