PSEG: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $334 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newark, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The parent company of PSEG Power and Public Service Electric & Gas Co. posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

PSEG expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.28 to $4.40 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PEG

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