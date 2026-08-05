Protagonist Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $162.8…

NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — NEWARK, Calif. (AP) — Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $162.8 million.

The Newark, California-based company said it had profit of $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $213.5 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.3 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTGX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTGX

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