Primoris Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Primoris Services Corp. (PRIM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 45 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 35 cents per share.

The construction contractor posted revenue of $1.69 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

Primoris Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.60 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRIM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRIM

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