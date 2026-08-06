Prestige Consumer Healthcare: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $29.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tarrytown, New York-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 89 cents per share.

The medicine distributor posted revenue of $265.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $250.3 million.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion.

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