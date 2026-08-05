Power Integrations: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.8…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Wednesday reported profit of $9.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $122 million to $130 million.

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