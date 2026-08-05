Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.85 billion. On a per-share…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.85 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $9.55. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $9.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.68 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $52.04 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.17 billion.

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