People: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — People Incorporated (PPLI) on Monday reported profit of $506.9 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — People Incorporated (PPLI) on Monday reported profit of $506.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $6.68. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $6.77 per share.

The Y posted revenue of $436.7 million in the period.

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