Paylocity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $60.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.12. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $444.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $431 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.7 million, or $4.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.77 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $439.5 million to $444.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.88 billion to $1.9 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCTY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCTY

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