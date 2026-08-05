Pacific Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $44.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $39 million in the period.

Pacific Biosciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $155 million to $165 million.

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