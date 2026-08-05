Orthofix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.8 million…

LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — LEWISVILLE, Texas (AP) — Orthofix Medical Inc. (OFIX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.8 million in its second quarter.

The Lewisville, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $210.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $209.5 million.

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