Onterris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Onterris, Inc. (ONT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Onterris, Inc. (ONT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $186.7 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Onterris said it expects revenue in the range of $190 million to $210 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $740 million to $790 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ONT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ONT

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